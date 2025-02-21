Customers reminded to not leave valuables unattended after Campbell robbery

Be aware of your surroundings as you dine. That's the message from a Campbell restaurant after someone stole a customer's purse from a chair inside the establishment.

Surveillance footage from Luna Mexican Kitchen showed a person taking off his jacket, and that's when the restaurant's personnel said he grabbed a purse.

The video was uploaded to Instagram and has garnered nearly 90,000 views.

"It’s scary. It’s not right. It could happen to anybody," said Cindy of Campbell.

Campbell police confirmed the theft at the restaurant and said the suspect stole a purse from the back of a chair. Officers are currently investigating the incident.

Similarly, in 2022, wallets were being stolen from shopping carts at Almaden Plaza in San Jose.

Residents said they are trying to be aware of their surroundings.