Campbell Unified Asks San Jose to Prioritize Crosswalks After Boy Dies Near School

The Campbell Unified School District is asking the city of San Jose to prioritize crosswalks after an 8-year-old died last Friday.

The incident happened near Castlemont Elementary School near the Campbell and San Jose border.

Jacob Villanueva was walking with his babysitter when a car hit them as they walked in the crosswalk. He died and his babysitter suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The district’s plea includes budgeting money for school crossing guards, and increasing enforcement of traffic laws in zones near schools.