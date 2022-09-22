San Jose

Campbell Unified Asks San Jose to Prioritize Crosswalks After Boy Dies Near School

The district’s plea includes budgeting money for school crossing guards, and increasing enforcement of traffic laws in zones near schools

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Campbell Unified School District is asking the city of San Jose to prioritize crosswalks after an 8-year-old died last Friday.

The incident happened near Castlemont Elementary School near the Campbell and San Jose border.

Jacob Villanueva was walking with his babysitter when a car hit them as they walked in the crosswalk. He died and his babysitter suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The district’s plea includes budgeting money for school crossing guards, and increasing enforcement of traffic laws in zones near schools.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

San Jose Sep 19

Memorial Grows for San Jose Boy Struck and Killed by Vehicle Near School

San Jose Sep 16

Boy Dies, Babysitter Hurt After Vehicle Hits Them Near San Jose School

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us