Capitol Corridor Announces 30% Discount on Tickets to Last Through June

Capitol Corridor on Tuesday announced a 30 percent discount on all one-way and round trips on the train line between the Sacramento area and the South Bay is being extended through June after initially being set to expire this week.

The discount, launched as part of Capitol Corridor's 30th anniversary celebration, was previously planned to last through March, but the agency says its extension comes as gas prices have spiked recently.

The tickets must be purchased on Capitol Corridor's website or the Amtrak mobile app with code V530 and cannot be applied to monthly, 10-ride or other multi-ride fares.

"Getting around anywhere in California these days is more expensive than ever, so we want to do our part to ease the burden," Capital Corridor managing director Rob Padgette said in a statement.

More information on the discount and other Capitol Corridor promotions can be found at https://www.capitolcorridor.org/deals-promotions.