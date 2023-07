The Lafayette Street and Great America Way intersection in Santa Clara will be closed for several hours Thursday while police investigate a car crash, the Santa Clara Police Department said.

The incident was reported at 2:16 p.m. Police said the estimated time of reopening is in about five to six hours.

No additional information was immediately available.

