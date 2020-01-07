Car on 280 in San Jose Likely Shot With Pellet Gun: CHP

A San Jose woman was driving on 280 on her way to work Tuesday morning when she heard what sounded like a bullet.

“I heard a loud noise pop bam like I hit a pothole or something,” said Summer Ayers. “Next thing I know I looked next to me and there’s a gun shot through the window literally next to my face.”

The California Highway Patrol told her they thought someone used a pellet gun to shoot at her car, even though no pellet was found.

Ayers said they also told her they’ve been getting multiple calls from people in the area reporting projectiles hitting their cars on the highway.

“It was scary because of how close it was to my face feels like whoever is doing it is targeting to hurt people,” she said.

The CHP believes someone is out there targeting people in the Prunedale area near Monterey. A task force is investigating 68 cars being hit by projectiles in that corridor over the last several weeks.

Officers said they don’t think this incident is related to the other 68 but they’re still concerned.

“I’ll take Willow all the way to Campbell,” Ayers said. “I’ll take a back route.”