Car slams into San Jose home in suspected DUI crash

A car collided into the front of a home in San Jose late Monday night, leaving the driver with apparent minor injuries in what police suspect was a DUI incident.

At about 11:30 p.m. Monday, San Jose police and fire crews responded to the 1200 block of Second Street in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood north of downtown on a report of a car crashing into a house and tree.

Video footage of the scene shows significant damage to the front of a home as well as an older model Ford Mustang with damage where it came to a stop near a street pole and tree.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash or if the collision caused other injuries, but police said they suspect the driver was impaired by alcohol or drugs. He was treated at the scene and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

No other details were immediately available.