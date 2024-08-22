Gilroy

Chick-fil-A lovers line up early for opening of new location in Gilroy

By NBC Bay Area staff

Dozens of people lined up outside a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Gilroy for its grand opening Thursday morning.

The new location on Chestnut Street, right off Highway 101, opened for breakfast at 6:30 a.m., but customers started showing up hours before, with the earliest arriving at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

To celebrate the grand opening, Chick-fil-A says it is donating $25,000 to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, and 100 local heroes will be honored with free Chick-fil-A entrees for a year.

The restaurant's regular hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The new Gilroy location brings the number of Chick-fil-A restaurants in the greater Bay Area to 24, according to the company.

