Chicks arrive at San Jose market amid egg shortage, inflated prices

Chicks have finally arrived at a San Jose feed and pet supply store after various delays.

The line was out the door at Gando Feed and Pet Supplies on Thursday. People were hoping to land a baby chicken amid egg shortages and inflated prices.

Despite the high demand, Ganado only received 200 chicks, less than expected in the shipment. The store said it will get another shipment next week and more in the spring.

Damian Trujillo has the full report in the video above.