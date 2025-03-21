San Jose

Chicks arrive at San Jose market amid egg shortage, inflated prices

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicks have finally arrived at a San Jose feed and pet supply store after various delays.

The line was out the door at Gando Feed and Pet Supplies on Thursday. People were hoping to land a baby chicken amid egg shortages and inflated prices.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Despite the high demand, Ganado only received 200 chicks, less than expected in the shipment. The store said it will get another shipment next week and more in the spring.

Damian Trujillo has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us