Children's Discovery Museum Offers Free COVID-19 Shots, Free Admission at Sunday Vaccine Clinic

Families whose children or adults get vaccinated at San Jose's Children Discovery Museum on Sunday can receive free admission for the museum, too.

Museum officials are partnering with the Sanford Flu Crew to administer free COVID-19 vaccinations for all residents aged 6 months and older from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday's event is the museum's sixth clinic it has hosted with Stanford and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department. As federal funding for free COVID-19 vaccinations sunsets, museum heads say free community vaccination clinics are likely to end as well.

"The pandemic and its effects have been tough on children and families, but a bright light for me has been the important role the museum's been able to play in making our communities healthier and stopping the spread of COVID-19," said Marilee Jennings, executive director of Children's Discovery Museum.

The vaccination clinic will be hosted at the museum's downtown location at 180 Woz Way.