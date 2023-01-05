CHP Officer Injured by Falling Tree While Responding to Crash on Highway 17

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured by a falling tree when responding to a traffic crash on Highway 17 in San Jose on Thursday morning.

Officers were at the scene of a traffic crash on southbound Highway 17 near Interstate Highway 280 shortly after 10 a.m. One officer was standing on the right shoulder of the highway when he was struck by a tree, which fell due to stormy conditions, the CHP said.

The officer was transported to a hospital in San Jose for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, and no other injuries or property damage were reported.