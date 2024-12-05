Bay Area organizations give Christmas Trees to South Bay families

South Bay families in need were given a Christmas tree to make a difference during the holiday season.

Catholic Charities of Santa Clara and One Giving Tree partnered and handed out nearly 200 trees to families in Gilroy who may otherwise not have been able to afford one.

"We're doing a very small part to try to really just ease the holidays for families," said Mike Sanchez, co-founder of One Giving Tree.

John Perales, director of Catholic Charities, said the wealth disparities in the Bay Area are very apparent.

"The Bay Area has become an area of the haves and have-nots, and many people are very wealthy and are blessed, and some people are really struggling; it's really the difference between having a Christmas tree or not," he said.

According to data from real estate company Zillow, Santa Clara County is the fourth most expensive county to live in in the country.

"It's very, very helpful; everything is really expensive right now, so it's a lot of help," said Nancy De la Cruz of Gilroy.

Some families said the move has brought some holiday cheer back into their homes.

"It's so helpful knowing that right now, during the holiday, we can get this help. It means a lot," said Sienna of Gilroy.