Unrelated arrests, violent incidents reported during San Jose Cinco de Mayo festivities

San Jose police said Tuesday the city's Cinco de Mayo celebrations last weekend were "largely successful, and the majority of community members and visitors lawfully enjoyed this cultural celebration that has been a San Jose tradition for decades."

But there was still plenty to keep police busy, including two stabbings Sunday evening.

The department said it received more than 2,100 calls from Friday through Sunday. Officers saw several misdemeanors, felonies, reckless driving incidents, sideshow activity, and other quality of life crimes that required enforcement action to keep the peace.

Police said Tuesday while patrolling areas impacted by the celebrations, they made 17 felony arrests, 52 misdemeanor arrests, and 18 warrant arrests.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Thousands of people across the Bay Area commemorated Cinco de Mayo Sunday. Thom Jensen reports.

Police impounded eight vehicles and seized six firearms.

Police said the sanctioned events were peaceful and well attended family events.

"However, the city experienced a high number of unrelated disruptive visitors who desired to create unsafe conditions for our officers and the public," police said. "Among many other things, SJPD investigated a double stabbing event with life threatening injuries, numerous physical fights, multiple sideshows events throughout the city, an alcohol related vehicle collision where the intoxicated suspect driver collided with a patrol vehicle injuring our officer, assaults on patrol officers, vandalism to patrol cars, and multiple firearms arrests."

Police said they deployed several traffic diversions to maintain public safety and communicated well in advance the anticipated closures and once again communicated the closures on our social media platforms in real time as the diversions were deployed. Once public safety was restored, the traffic diversions were lifted.