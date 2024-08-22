Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez to leave for New Mexico

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has cemented her next role in New Mexico.

Bernalillo County officials announced Tuesday that they've finalized a contract with Chavez for the role of county manager, the county's top administrator. The final contract will go before Bernalillo County leaders at their meeting next week and if approved, her first day will be Nov. 13. Chavez's selection was approved by commissioners in a 3-2 vote on June 25.

"I am humbled and excited to have the opportunity to serve the Bernalillo County community," Chavez said in the statement. "Joining a team of dedicated and talented staff under the energetic and thoughtful leadership of the county commissioners is an honor."

Chavez was not immediately available for comment.

Bernalillo County has a population of 672,000 and is where Albuquerque, the state's largest city, is located. As the county's manager, Chavez would oversee its management and operations, including health services, housing and public works.

South Bay Labor Council Executive Officer Jean Cohen said Chavez leaving the Bay Area will be a significant loss for the region, but she will be a "champion" for New Mexican workers and families.

"Cindy has laid the groundwork for the next generation of progressive leaders in Santa Clara County," Cohen told San Jose Spotlight. "She's a mentor to countless women and her imprint is indelible. I feel very lucky to know her and we all benefit from the path she built for a strong South Bay labor movement."

She has represented District 2 on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors since 2013 and terms out this year. She was among two other finalists for the job, Bernalillo County's Economic Development Director Marcos Gonzalez and Joe Lessard, the former city manager of Ashland, Oregon.

Supervisor Sylvia Arenas echoed the sentiment of others, saying she was excited for how Bernalillo County residents would benefit from Chavez's advocacy and experience. She added that the board will continue to move forward on the variety of topics Chavez championed, such as transit and foster care.

Chavez unsuccessfully ran for the San Jose mayoral seat for the second time in November 2022, and her political career in Silicon Valley has spanned decades. Chavez served on the San Jose City Council for eight years after winning election in 1998. The council appointed her to be vice mayor in her last year before she ran for the city's top seat against former Mayor Chuck Reed in 2006. She also served as executive director of the South Bay Labor Council and Working Partnerships USA from 2009 to 2013.

Chavez tried to leave Silicon Valley earlier this year for a job as the top administrator in San Diego -- but failed to secure enough support.

Over the course of her career, Chavez has won support from former President Bill Clinton, Congresswomen Zoe Lofgren and Anna Eshoo, as well as former U.S. Transportation Secretary Norm Mineta. She was endorsed by dozens of local progressive leaders and was even able to reach across the aisle and snag the support of more moderate elected officials.

Supervisor Susan Ellenberg said Chavez's legacy in Santa Clara County is especially notable for how broadly her impact has reached across multiple topics including housing, transportation, children's health and domestic violence.

"That skill will be extremely valuable, really even more so than as an elected (official), where we do have some discretion to choose where to focus," Ellenberg told San Jose Spotlight. "As a county executive, you do have to focus wherever your boards' priorities are. My guess is that whatever the Bernalillo commissioners choose as board priorities, she'll likely already have some experience in that realm."

This story was originally published by San Jose Spotlight.