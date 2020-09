The city of San Jose will not be pursuing charges against those who were arrested for breaking curfew during the George Floyd protests.

Over the course of four nights, officers arrested dozens of protestors for violating the 8:30 p.m. curfew.

The acting city attorney said a 1993 court case regarding a curfew ordered during the Rodney King Riots in Los Angeles put the legality of the arrests made for San Jose curfew violations into question.