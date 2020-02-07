Climate Emergency Declared by Santa Clara County Transportation Board

A climate emergency in Silicon Valley was declared Thursday night by the Valley Transportation Board in a move to bring more immediacy to combating greenhouse gas emissions and work toward more sustainable transportation in the South Bay.

"This marks a bold commitment for VTA to move forward in a more sustainable manner to solve the challenges of climate change while reducing congestion in our county," Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese said in a statement.

The declaration puts the transportation authority on a fast track toward developing cleaner and more sustainable transit options that may reduce greenhouse gas pollution Silicon Valley.