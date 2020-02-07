climate emergency

Climate Emergency Declared by Santa Clara County Transportation Board

By Bay City News

59044139
Getty Images

PASADENA, CA – DECEMBER 1: Morning commuters travel the 210 freeway between Los Angeles and cities to the east on December 1, 2009 near Pasadena, California. President Barack Obama will attend the international climate negotiations in Copenhagen next week with a vow to reduce US greenhouse gas emissions to about 17 percent below 2005 levels by 2020, and 83 percent by 2050. Meanwhile, California, which has some of the toughest clean air laws after decades of fighting some of the worst smog in the nation, is in the final phase of building a cap-and-trade market to provide incentives to reduce greenhouse emissions. More than 60 world leaders are expected to take part in the climate negotiations in Copenhagen. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A climate emergency in Silicon Valley was declared Thursday night by the Valley Transportation Board in a move to bring more immediacy to combating greenhouse gas emissions and work toward more sustainable transportation in the South Bay.

"This marks a bold commitment for VTA to move forward in a more sustainable manner to solve the challenges of climate change while reducing congestion in our county," Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese said in a statement.

The declaration puts the transportation authority on a fast track toward developing cleaner and more sustainable transit options that may reduce greenhouse gas pollution Silicon Valley.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

climate emergencySanta Clara Countyclimate changeSilicon ValleyValley Transportation Authority
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us