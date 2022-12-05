Officials Look for Ways to Combat Youth Fentanyl Deaths

It has become common to hear about a drug bust or opioid-related deaths across the Bay Area.

Officials across the state and locally are looking at ways to prevent more youth deaths, which is the demographic that has the highest number of fentanyl deaths.

A 17-year-old San Carlos young man died from fentanyl poisoning after he bought drugs from a dealer on Snapchat, his dad said.

"He purchased cocaine online thinking that he was going to experiment with cocaine, but it wasn't cocaine," said the boy's father, Rob Walker, "He did it in the middle of the evening, the middle of the night after we said good night to him."

State Senator Dave Cortese introduced a new bill Monday at preventing fentanyl deaths, modeled after a similar bill in Santa Clara County.

Walker supports the bill, but said the state needs to do more including investigating social networks.

Marianne Favro reports.