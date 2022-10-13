New Program Gives Ranchers Permission to Tend to Animals During Wildfire

Fire season is far from over. In fact, some say it’s just the beginning of the most dangerous stretch.

Among those on edge are ranchers who need full-time access to their animals, so a new program aims to keep them all together and safe.

Several ranches in Santa Clara County have already taken the Livestock Pass Program class, allowing them to return to their property to take care of their livestock in case of a huge fire.

Bianchi Ranches, six miles from downtown Gilroy, has been in the family for over 100 years.

“It’s our living, our livelihood,” said Robert Bianchi.

He cares for 1,300 acres and a 130-head of cattle.

“We do have cattle and other animals that are personal pets to us,” he said.

Bianchi said that in recent years, the creeks have run dry because of the drought, so the cattle have to be watered and fed daily.

But nearby wildfires triggered evacuation orders to the commercial ranch twice last year, creating even more chaos.

“They’re all drinking off the well water so we need to be here, turn the generators, run the pumps so the cows have water and also feeding them,” said Bianchi.

The Bianchi's were among 45 other ranchers in Santa Clara County who took a four-hour fire safety class put on by Cal Fire.

It now allows them to return to the property during an evacuation to tend to their animals.

“This is not about your pets and going back on your ranch to rescue your items,” said Santa Clara County Agricultural Commissioner, Joe Deviney.

He said the permits are only for commercial ranchers, like the Bianchi's.

“Will be able to go back and feed their cattle, water their cattle, possibly move them to a safer location on the ranch. Or medicate them, tend to any of their needs,” said Deviney.

Bianchi said the program can be a life saver, for both his cattle and his livelihood.

“We’re just glad Cal Fire and the sheriff’s department is working with us to do this,” he said.

The county says climate change has increased the risk of big wildfires in the state so it’s important to give commercial ranchers the green light to protect their investment.