South Bay community comes together to honor pancreatic cancer patient on 4th of July

A South Bay community came together this Fourth of July for a beloved leader losing a battle to pancreatic cancer.

His name is Kurt Kromer and he’s the local handyman and the Fourth of July float maker. But on Tuesday, it was the community who made sure his legacy lives on.

He’s been working for Morgan Hill’s children for over 17 years, but now finds himself facing a rare and aggressive cancer in hospice care.

“On May 21 my husband was diagnosed with a stage 4 pancreatic cancer that spread to his liver already,” said Carol Kromer.

They’re the owners of The Little Gym in Morgan Hill. That’s where Kurt was everything from the handyman, IT guy, to the errand guy and the creator of the city’s finest Fourth of July floats.

“He just made sure it was top notch when it rolls down the parade group,” said Carol.

This year, The Little Gym’s family and other community members came together to make sure there was a Kromer float to honor Kurt and his family.

He couldn't be there, but Kurt and wife watched that special moment from hospice.

“It was really special to see his legacy live on like that,” said Carol.

Friends have created a GoFundMe page to help the Kromer family with treatment and care costs, hoping to make a difference in the life of someone who’s done so much more.