Community members meet with city to discuss proposed jail diversion facility

A San Jose community confronted Santa Clara County on Wednesday over its plans to buy and turn a tiny home program into a jail diversion facility.

Members of the community met with city council members to express their concerns about the $8 million proposal. Many said they felt blindsided by the city when it initially announced its plan.

"I think the county has already decided what they're gonna do, and unfortunately, they're gonna put a bunch of criminals in our neighborhood," said Bob, a resident near one of those tiny home projects.

"The homeless was one thing and now to put criminals in here.. we're a little upset about that. We've lived here 40 years, and they didn't ask us."

The proposed project would take over and put a jail diversion program for people with problems such as addiction as an alternative to jail.

Currently, the tiny home complex provides temporary shelter for up to 80 residents who are trying to find permanent or long-term housing.

In mid-August, community uproar stalled the sale, which led to Wednesday's meeting.

Arjun Batra, a San Jose council member, said the community is no longer interested in working with the county.

"[The] community has already stated 'that we heard your intentions very clearly when you came in the 15th of August .. we do not like it. We do not support it.'" he said.

There is no schedule for the city to finalize the county's offer.