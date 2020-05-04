Large Crowd Gathers for Cinco de Mayo in San Jose During Stay-at-Home Orders

It's as if they didn't realize we're in the middle of a health emergency.

That's how some people are describing the impromptu Cinco de Mayo celebrations in San Jose on Sunday. Hundreds of people showed up on Story and King roads for the celebration -- a gathering that did not include social distancing and masks.

Police said they will be out in force on Tuesday on the actual Cinco de Mayo, but concede there is not much they can do if another large gathering erupts.

Carlos Diaz, founder of the Alum Rock Business Network, saw the celebration over the weekend and reported seeing only one person wearing a mask. Diaz also said no one was practicing social distancing.

"Obviously it was blatant disrespect for the lives of others," Diaz said.

Councilwoman Magdalena Carrasco saw the images from the celebration and understand that people are feeling the need to get out, but said it cannot happen in the way it was carried out.

"Stay home," she said. "The shelter-at-home order has not been lifted."

Meanwhile, Diaz said the celebration means the community needs to do a better job at handing out information.

For San Jose police it was already a busy weekend, including two officer-involved shootings. Police Chief Eddie Garcia said kicking people out of a packed parking lot for celebrating will not be their highest priority.

"If people think my officers are going into crowds and will try to break them up, and cite them for a violation of a county order -- it's not going to happen," Garcia said.

While police will be out in force on Cinco de Mayo, the chief said he hopes people will police themselves and realize that large parties do not help in convincing the health department to ease its restrictions.