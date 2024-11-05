Cost of Courage hosts 10th annual Tribute to Service Gala in San Jose

The Cost of Courage Foundation held its 10th annual Tribute to Service Gala on Saturday night at the Bay 101 Cardroom in San Jose.

The event honored and recognized veterans and raised money to support veterans and military families who are struggling with food insecurity.

The Cost of Courage Foundation was established in 2018. It offers a food pantry at the Presidio of Monterey military base, along with a mobile family food pantry that distributes no cost groceries across Northern California venues.

Founder Kelly Estes described the gala and the organization as critical to help veterans afford food for themselves and their families.

“There’s so few of us and it’s so important because we really bridge the gap between the wonderful service that the government provides and the benefits veterans are entitled to,’’ said Estes. “But sometimes they need a little bit of extra help and that’s what our services are here to do.’’

The Cost of Courage is an all-volunteer run organization that directs resources to military service members, military families, and Gold Star families in need.