Santa Clara County takes over San Jose's Regional Medical Center

By NBC Bay Area staff

Santa Clara County on Tuesday officially took over operations of San Jose's Regional Medical Center.

County leaders finalized a plan to purchase the center in early January at a cost of $150 million.

The hospital and its prior operator HCA Healthcare endured drastic cutbacks over the years to stay afloat and recently downgraded the hospital's trauma care level.

But many expressed that a top priority is to restore the trauma, stroke and heart attack services as soon as possible.

"It’s a very densely populated area, and the downgrading of the Level 2 trauma center would have been a death sentence for the residents of East San Jose," county Supervisor Betty Duong said in January.

The county has been working to onboard the hospital’s employees to the county system, and has said it expects a smooth transition.

Once that task is complete, officials say the county will begin restoring the trauma services as well as other crucial care services the hospital has been known for.

Santa Clara County also operates Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, O'Connor Hospital in San Jose and St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy.

