COVID-19 Outbreak at Morgan Hill Fish Packing Company

Nearly 40 cases of coronavirus have been traced to a Morgan Hill fish packing company that serves many retailers, the Santa Clara County’s Health Officer confirmed Tuesday.

While Lusamerica Foods is under investigation, workers fear they could have exposed their families.

“They should shut down their company, test everybody,” said the girlfriend of one of the workers who tested positive for COVID-19, who did not want to share her identity.

“He had no symptoms, he was all in the public,” she added. “He was always told he will be fine just continue wearing a mask take the proper precautions.”

The girlfriend said he took those precautions but like many who work at the facility was afraid to complain for fear of losing their jobs.

“Lusamerica wasn’t doing anything about it still having people go to work even through a lot of people COVID positive.”

Santa Clara County’s health officer confirmed there was a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the plant.

“The county set up testing in collaboration with the company and over the course of a day tested everyone there and identified 38 more people who were positive from the company,” said Dr. Sara Cody.

Company officials releasing a statement saying they are committed to providing a safe work environment. And tha “all employees at the facility have been tested. The majority are asymptomatic … and those who tested negative will be retested as a precaution.”

For this young mother, what the company is doing is not enough because her two children are now at risk.

“My kids have been around their cousins who has asthma it’s so upsetting they don’t take that under consideration,” she said.