COVID Outbreak: At Least 65 Los Gatos High Students, 9 Staff Members Test Positive in Past 2 Weeks

Los Gatos High School officials are trying to stop a spike in COVID-19 cases after at least 65 students and nine staff members have tested positive in the past two weeks.

“Despite what might be happening nationally, we are seeing a local increase, especially at our school,” said Principal Kevin Buchanan.

He added that the increase came after spring break. So they’re ramping up testing again and strongly encouraging mask use.

“We moved our junior prom outdoors to avoid any spike or outbreak that might impact what’s coming up over the next few weeks,” said Buchanan. “We have a very full agenda of senior activities.”

Students also have to check in with their phones before each class to ensure they don’t have any symptoms.

“It does suck if it gets COVID-y again because then we’ve got to start wearing masks, and you’re sitting in class and have a mask on your face,” said Nolan Stinger.

The student said that most of his friend group was infected a week ago.

“One still has it, and four of them just recovered from it,” he said.

Buchanan sent out another letter to parents Tuesday night saying that of the cases, 50 were potentially infectious on campus and they’ve sent out over 2,000 exposure notices -- nearly everyone at the high school.

Last month, San Mateo High School had an outbreak following its prom.

Nearly 100 students tested positive, which prompted the district to move to daily testing.

Some public health experts say it is a must – along with mask wearing when cases jump.

“So, frequent rapid testing especially when there’s a big spike we want to do that more often and have everyone rapid testing daily,” said Dr. Michael Stanton, assistant professor of Public Health at CSU East Bay.

That’s what Los Gatos student Samuel Mack is doing to stay safe.

“I get tested as often as I can,” he said. “Keep the mask on. Sanitize.”