Coyote Spotted in San Jose Neighborhood

A local resident in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood spotted a coyote strolling the area near Foxworthy Drive on Friday morning.

Cindy Wilson, who has lived in the area for 20 years, snapped a photo. She said this is the first time that she's seen a coyote.

"I was very surprised," Wilson said. "I thought it might be a stray dog but then I looked again and said 'this is a coyote.'"

Another local resident, Patrick Campbell, said he saw what he believes was the same coyote on Tuesday as he was walking his dogs.

Wilson said she called animal control and was told that it is not uncommon for coyotes to be seen during the day, even in a residential neighborhood, if they didn't find enough food the night before.

Animal control also told Wilson that they do not attempt to relocate coyotes unless they are acting strangely.