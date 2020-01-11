coyote sighting

Coyote Spotted in San Jose Neighborhood

Animal control also told Wilson that they do not attempt to relocate coyotes unless they are acting strangely

By Marianne Favro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A local resident in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood spotted a coyote strolling the area near Foxworthy Drive on Friday morning.

Cindy Wilson, who has lived in the area for 20 years, snapped a photo. She said this is the first time that she's seen a coyote.

"I was very surprised," Wilson said. "I thought it might be a stray dog but then I looked again and said 'this is a coyote.'"

Local

San Francisco 22 hours ago

New San Francisco D.A. Fires City Prosecutors

Warriors 24 hours ago

Warriors takeaways: What we learned in gritty 109-100 loss to Clippers

Another local resident, Patrick Campbell, said he saw what he believes was the same coyote on Tuesday as he was walking his dogs.

Wilson said she called animal control and was told that it is not uncommon for coyotes to be seen during the day, even in a residential neighborhood, if they didn't find enough food the night before.

Animal control also told Wilson that they do not attempt to relocate coyotes unless they are acting strangely.

This article tagged under:

coyote sightingSan JoseAnimalsWillow Glenanimal control
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us