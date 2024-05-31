4 injured in crash involving bus on Highway 17 near Los Gatos

Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a bus on Highway 17 near Los Gatos Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Seven vehicles, including the bus, were involved in the wreck in the northbound direction of the highway near The Cats, the CHP said.

The bus driver came up on stopped traffic, was unable to stop in time and crashed into several vehicles, according to the CHP.

Four people in the bus, including the driver, were taken to the hospital, the CHP said. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

