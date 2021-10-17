Crews Battle 2-Alarm Fire at Apartment Complex in San Jose

Firefighters responded a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in downtown San Jose Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at an two story, 12 unit apartment complex in the area of St. John and North 5th streets.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, crews on scene found fire showing from the second floor extending into the attic.

A total of eight people were displaced and no injuries were reported, officials said.

No other details have been released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.