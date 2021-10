Firefighters on Monday afternoon battled a brush fire in the East Foothills of San Jose.

The blaze burned at least 8 acres in the area of Sierra Road and Varner Court. An aerial image provided by Cal Fire shows the charred grass near homes.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Cal Fire before 5 p.m. reported forward progress had been stopped and crews would remain at the scene for a few more hours to put out hot spots.