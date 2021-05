Cal Fire is battling a brush fire near the Hihn Hammock Truck Trail in Santa Cruz County.

The blaze is Boulder Creek is burning at a slow rate of speed, has charred about four acres and is within the CZU Lightning Complex burn area, officials said. Cal Fire said the fire is not connected to the Grade Fire that burned earlier in the morning.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

CAL FIRE CZU is responding to a new fire near the Hihn Hammond Truck Trail. It is burning up to 2 acres in heavy timber understory (forest ground litter). This new fire is within the #CZULightningComplex burn area, but not connected to this morning's #GradeFire. @sccounty #CaWx pic.twitter.com/hHivPKu4LD — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 31, 2021