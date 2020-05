Firefighters on Friday afternoon stopped forward progress of a brush fire in unincorporated San Jose.

Cal Fire and San Jose Fire Department crews responded to the fire, which charred at least 7 acres on the 20800 block of Almaden Road, near Almaden Quicksilver Park. It was first reported at about 12:46 p.m., firefighters said.

No other information was immediately available.

UPDATE: Brush fire in unincorporated San Jose is burning at a slow rate of speed and has charred at least 7 acres, Cal Fire says. https://t.co/OL0kuK1Vhg



[Video: @ShepherdAtlas] pic.twitter.com/TccnFhNz9X — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 8, 2020

Watching from our window 1 mile away pic.twitter.com/BZoHXXrfv0 — Lisa Wilson @🏡 (@OzFanWilson) May 8, 2020