Crews Fire 96% Contained Saturday Morning

Firefighters on Saturday morning are patrolling the perimeter of the Crews Fire, which has burned 5,513 acres east of Gilroy and is 96 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze was first reported shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday along Crews Road in rural Santa Clara County, Cal Fire said.

The cause is under investigation.

The fire destroyed one structure but no injuries were reported. Full containment is expected by July 16, Cal Fire said.

Evacuation orders have been lifted and an evacuation center at the Gilroy Senior Center has been closed. All road closures have also been removed.

Mop-up efforts will continue on Saturday, fire officials said.