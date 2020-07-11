Crews Fire

Crews Fire 96% Contained Saturday Morning

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Firefighters on Saturday morning are patrolling the perimeter of the Crews Fire, which has burned 5,513 acres east of Gilroy and is 96 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze was first reported shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday along Crews Road in rural Santa Clara County, Cal Fire said.

The cause is under investigation.

Local

coronavirus 11 hours ago

San Jose Teachers Refuse to Return to the Classroom Citing ‘Unsafe Conditions'

bay area air quality management district 7 hours ago

Bay Area Air Quality Board Asks Employers to ‘Cut the Commute'

The fire destroyed one structure but no injuries were reported. Full containment is expected by July 16, Cal Fire said.

Evacuation orders have been lifted and an evacuation center at the Gilroy Senior Center has been closed. All road closures have also been removed.

Mop-up efforts will continue on Saturday, fire officials said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Crews FireGilroy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us