Several streets in downtown San Jose were temporarily shut down Monday afternoon while crews responded to a gas leak.

The San Jose Fire Department said initial reports indicate a gas line was hit during construction in the area of W. San Carlos Street and Woz Way.

PG&E crews were able to cap the leak before 3:40 p.m.

Firefighters are on scene of a gas leak near W San Carlos & Woz Way. Initial reports indicate a gas line was hit during construction. @PGE4Me on scene now. @SanJosePD assisting with traffic control on San Carlos between Almaden/Woz & on Woz between San Carlos/Park. pic.twitter.com/AWSKW48JCy — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 7, 2022