Cupertino to Hold Community Meeting on E-Cigarettes

Cupertino community leaders and members on Wednesday will address how to cut teen vaping use as new data shows how serious the problem is and as one of the largest e-cigarette makers is hit with lawsuits.

During a 6:30 p.m. community meeting at Cupertino Community Hall, attendees will talk about adopting additional tobacco policies.

Last month, the city outlawed the sale of flavored tobacco. The city is now considering a possible ban on vaping and e-cigarette products, similar to the one Santa Clara County passed.

Bans like that one could keep e-cigarettes and vaping products out of the hands of teens, whose marijuana vaping rates doubled between 2018 and 2019, according to a new analysis published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

When researchers polled high school seniors about why they vaped, the number one reason was that they were curious. Others said they were hooked.

Some Bay Area school districts are taking on vaping from a different angle. Districts in San Mateo County, San Francisco and Livermore are suing Juul to force them to stop marketing to minors and to recoup the money they're spending on items such as vape detectors.

Juul has said that it does not intend to attract underage users.