‘Stanford Changed My Life:' David Shaw Speaks About His Decision to Step Down

Longtime Stanford coach, David Shaw - the winningest football coach in the school's history - announced his retirement over the weekend.

Shaw is one of the most respected people in the sport and for some, he's been a leader as the landscape of college sports has drastically changed. He took the head coach role in 2011.

"It's been great, it's been a great run," he said. "There are a lot of people that think this program is down and that's what our record says...we're not that far away. This one phrase just kept coming to me; 'It's time'."

Shaw talked to the press one final time on Monday and said, in part, "Stanford changed my life and our program changed a lot of lives."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

When asked to describe his tenure in one word, he said it was "magical."

"Watching some of these guys be drafted in the NFL and have great careers, it's magical," he said. "Those that didn't to to NFL, watching them go to different grand schools, medical school, law school and go start companies. Magical. Almost like it wasn't real."

Shaw coached 43 players who were drafted into the NFL. Among them was former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

"Proud of him and grateful for everything he gave me personally and the program," tweeted Sherman. "Enjoy your next phase."

However, Shaw admits there have been challenges lately.

The team is 6-18 over the past two years as the program has tried to navigate the changing rules in college athletics.

Players can transfer in and out of programs more easily, which is difficult under Stanford's rigorous academic standards. In addition, athletes can now earn money from their name, image and likeness (NIL).

"It's going to be rooted in education whatever we do," said Bernard Mui, Stanford Director of Athletics. "We know others are a little more aggressive in that space right now and we just have to find what is right for Stanford."

Muir said the search for Shaw's replacement is already underway.

Shaw said he has no immediate plans and will take some time before making his next move.