Officials Warn of Deadly Cold, Urge Unhoused People to Find Shelter

Most of the Bay Area work up to freezing temperatures and frosted windshields. But for some, this kind of cold can be deadly.

San Jose police is investigating a death outside a 7-eleven on North Winchester in the city, but think the cold weather could be a factor.

With frost and even ice blanketing parts of the Bay Area, officials are insisting the unhoused to find shelter.

The San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing said temporary emergency shelter beds will remain available until Monday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

There are also warming shelters at South Bay libraries and community centers, though not many appear to have taken them up on the offer.

The unhoused response group was working throughout the weekend rain after hearing pleas for help.

"For our unhoused friends, it's been hell," said Shaunn Cartwright, Co-founder of Unhoused Response Group.

Cartwright picked up another load of warming blankets and heat packs provided by the county that she'll be handing out ahead of another freeze warning.

"We had people say they used all their clothes as sandbags. We have people say they were hypothermic. People are really, really cold," she said.

She wants local governments to open more overnight shelters as well.

Her volunteer group also holds a memorial for the homeless who've died on the streets in the South Bay over the past year.

They hope they won't have to make any more headstones after the chilling cold this week.

"We've been trying to get as many of these warm things out to people, to help them insulate themselves and keep them alive," she said. "They're just short-hap measures but it's all hands on deck in a situation like this."