1 killed in collision on I-680 north of San Jose

A person was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 680 near San Jose on Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the southbound wreck, north of Jacklin Road, which is north of San Jose city limits, at about 2 p.m.

One of the drivers involved, who was driving a 2000 Ford truck, was found with fatal injuries, according to a CHP press release Wednesday.

The 44-year-old man's identity was being withheld pending notification of his family by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office.

Another person was taken to a hospital with injuries described as minor.

Three lanes of the interstate were closed for about three-and-a-half hours while the scene was investigated.

The cause remained under investigation as of Wednesday, CHP.