Deadly crash reported on southbound I-880 in Milpitas

At least one person died in a crash on southbound Interstate 880 in Milpitas early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that before 4 a.m., patrol officers were alerted to a collision between two vehicles on the freeway's southbound lanes near Tasman Drive.

More vehicles reportedly crashed after a car hit a tire on the roadway.

Around 4:50 a.m., the CHP confirmed on social media that at least one died.

As of 4:52 a.m., only one southbound lane in the area was open to motorists. There was no estimate immediately given on the full reopening of the freeway.