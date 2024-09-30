San Jose

1 dead after crash on Interstate 880 in San Jose

By Bay City News

Scene of deadly crash on Interstate 880 in San Jose.
CHP San Jose

All lanes have reopened along northbound Interstate 880 in San Jose after a fatal crash early Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 4:40 a.m. a car overturned after colliding with the center divider in the freeway's northbound lanes near The Alameda.

Moments later, a motorcycle crashed into the overturned vehicle. Due to the impact, the motorcyclist was ejected and landed in bushes near the freeway.

The CHP confirmed that at least one person died in the collision.

Northbound lanes of I-880 in the area were blocked by the crash but reopened about 8:30 a.m.

No other information about the collision was immediately available.

Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San JoseInterstate 880
