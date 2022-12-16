Deadly Crash Involving Pedestrian on Highway 101 in San Jose

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 101 in San Jose.

The collision happened in the area of McKee Road and southbound Highway 101, the CHP reported. The off-ramp to McKee Road and two southbound lanes of Highway 101 have been shut down.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

