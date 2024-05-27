San Jose

1 killed in crash in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities investigate a deadly crash in San Jose.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in San Jose Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened at about 1:50 p.m. in the area of Montague Expressway and O'Toole Avenue, according to police.

Police said traffic in the area would be impacted for several hours.

Westbound Montague Expressway was closed from Interstate 880 to McCarthy Boulevard. Traffic was also being diverted away from the intersection and onto southbound O'Toole Avenue, police said.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

San Jose
