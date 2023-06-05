1 Killed in Fiery Crash in South San Jose

One person died in a fiery crash in South San Jose early Monday morning, police said.

The solo vehicle crash happened at about 1:26 a.m. near the intersection of Meridian Avenue and Woodruff Drive, according to police.

The car struck a tree and burst into flames, police said. The person was declared dead at the scene.

As of 4:45 a.m., Meridian Avenue was closed in both directions from Redmond Avenue to Oakglen Way, according to police.

San Jose - Deadly crash and fire on city streets. Avoid Meridian Ave btwn Redmond and Oakglen for investigation. No ETO. ALT: Coleman Ave, Almaden Expy (5:05a) @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/fBXKyUOCFr — Mike Inouye (he/his) (@MikeyNoWay) June 5, 2023