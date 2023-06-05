San Jose

1 Killed in Fiery Crash in South San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Getty Images

One person died in a fiery crash in South San Jose early Monday morning, police said.

The solo vehicle crash happened at about 1:26 a.m. near the intersection of Meridian Avenue and Woodruff Drive, according to police.

The car struck a tree and burst into flames, police said. The person was declared dead at the scene.

As of 4:45 a.m., Meridian Avenue was closed in both directions from Redmond Avenue to Oakglen Way, according to police.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
