1 Killed in Fiery Crash in South San Jose

One person died in a fiery crash in South San Jose early Monday morning, police said.
The solo vehicle crash happened at about 1:26 a.m. near the intersection of Meridian Avenue and Woodruff Drive, according to police.
The car struck a tree and burst into flames, police said. The person was declared dead at the scene.
As of 4:45 a.m., Meridian Avenue was closed in both directions from Redmond Avenue to Oakglen Way, according to police.
