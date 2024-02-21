Fight turns deadly as police arrest San Jose man for alleged homicide

San Jose police arrested a 32-year-old San Jose man for allegedly killing another man during a fight Monday.

At 12:21 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fight from a business in the 1000 block of Leigh Avenue.

Arriving officers detained a man who had assaulted someone who was not conscious and not breathing.

Despite lifesaving efforts by police and medical personnel, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Leonardo Soulett, who was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office after confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin.

Police said this is the city's eighth homicide of 2024.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Varela or Detective Montoya of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit via email at 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or by calling (408) 277-5283.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.