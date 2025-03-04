2 drivers in separate San Jose crashes die from injuries

Police in San Jose said Monday that two drivers injured in separate collisions last month have died from their injuries.

The first crash was reported about 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 15 along eastbound Story Road near Kollmar Drive. A 2010 Toyota sedan left the road and struck the south curb of Story Road, then headed east until running into a tree, police said.

The man driving the car was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was stabilized.

On Monday, police were notified that the driver died on Feb. 26. The man's name was not released.

The second crash was reported about 1:35 p.m. on Feb. 18, in the area of Almaden Expressway and Bryan Avenue.

A man driving a 2012 white Infiniti sedan was headed south on Almaden Expressway at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car, police said.

The Infiniti sideswiped a 2015 blue Ford coupe, then went over the center median into oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes of Almaden Expressway. The Infiniti then crashed head-on into a 2024 gray Hyundai sedan.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Infiniti's driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and was stabilized. Police said that he died on Sunday. His name was not released.

The deaths are the city's fifth and sixth traffic deaths this year.