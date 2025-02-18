San Jose

Deadly Santana Row stabbing: Details about 15-year-old victim emerge

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

As San Jose police search for suspects in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy at Santana Row Friday night, details about the victim continue to surface.

A GoFundMe effort that appears to be from the boy's family said he was attacked by a group of juveniles while on a date with his girlfriend to celebrate Valentine’s Day. During the attack, he was beaten and then stabbed in the heart, according to the GoFundMe.

Gladiators Boxing Gym in Redwood City said the victim was a young boxer there, writing on social media, "He was more than just a fighter—he was family, full of heart, determination, and a bright future ahead."

Police said the attackers fled Santana Row and officers have not yet found them.

Police have not confirmed the number of people involved or whether they were also juveniles.

