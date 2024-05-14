Man injured in shooting at San Jose homeless encampment dies days later

A man injured in a shooting last week at a homeless encampment in San Jose died days later, police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported at 5:46 p.m. Thursday at a camp in the area of Interstate 280 and McLaughlin Avenue and officers arrived to find the victim, who was not conscious or breathing, according to San Jose police.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was stabilized but remained in critical condition. On Sunday, police were notified that the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately available from the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office.

No arrest has been made in the shooting, San Jose's 13th homicide in 2024, and investigators have not released any suspect information or a possible motive in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Taylor or Detective Taylor of the San Jose police homicide unit at 4257@sanjoseca.gov, 4365@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-5283.