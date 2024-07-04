Man shot, killed near hospital in South San Jose

A man was shot and killed near a hospital in South San Jose Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened at about 4:49 a.m. in the 5900 block of Liska Lane, which is located near Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An investigation is underway.

Further information wasn't immediately available.