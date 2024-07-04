San Jose

Man shot, killed near hospital in South San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of San Jose police vehicles.
NBC Bay Area

A man was shot and killed near a hospital in South San Jose Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened at about 4:49 a.m. in the 5900 block of Liska Lane, which is located near Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Responding officers found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An investigation is underway.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us