Woman dies after being hit by car in South San Jose

A woman died after she was hit by a car Thursday night in South San Jose, police said.
The collision was reported at about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Tully Road and La Ragione Avenue.
The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said. Her name was not released.
No other information about the collision was immediately available.
