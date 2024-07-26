San Jose

Woman dies after being hit by car in South San Jose

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman died after she was hit by a car Thursday night in South San Jose, police said.

The collision was reported at about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Tully Road and La Ragione Avenue.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said. Her name was not released.

No other information about the collision was immediately available.

