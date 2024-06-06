Santa Cruz County

Video captures deer body surfing at Santa Cruz County beach

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A deer was seen on video this week body surfing at a Santa Cruz County beach, according to a report from KSBW-TV.

Students on a field trip at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos witnessed the deer frolicking in the surf Tuesday, and a parent captured it on video.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The witnesses told KSBW the deer came running from a nearby forest, caught a wave and wiped out, then came back up and tried catching another wave but changed its mind.

The deer eventually returned to the forest.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Santa Cruz County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us