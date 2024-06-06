Video captures deer body surfing at Santa Cruz County beach

A deer was seen on video this week body surfing at a Santa Cruz County beach, according to a report from KSBW-TV.
Students on a field trip at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos witnessed the deer frolicking in the surf Tuesday, and a parent captured it on video.
The witnesses told KSBW the deer came running from a nearby forest, caught a wave and wiped out, then came back up and tried catching another wave but changed its mind.
The deer eventually returned to the forest.
