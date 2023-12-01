US Defense Secretary Austin in Bay Area to show how department is using commercial tech

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin is in the Bay Area Friday meeting with other officials to discuss how the Department of Defense is utilizing commercial technology.

Some of the technology the department is implementing include large autonomous vehicles, mobile power units and an Army vehicle with a hybrid system. Other technology the department is offering tours of on Friday to news outlets include virtual training for pilots, hybrid space architecture for planet labs, and integrated communications.

Austin is scheduled to hold a news briefing at 4 p.m. Defense Innovation Unit in Mountain View and will be accompanied by Australia Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and United Kingdom Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.