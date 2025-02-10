Volunteer groups clean up Delano Manongs Park in East San Jose

Volunteers from several groups, including the Filipino American Cultural and Social Justice School, were out cleaning up trash and clearing graffiti from a local park playground in East San Jose on Super Bowl Sunday.

The founder of the school, Ann Regino, noted that the park is not just any park. The Delano Manongs Park near Gimelli Way and Capitol Avenue opened back in 2021 and was the first Filipino American park named in San Jose.

"[There's] a bigger story behind this park, it's not just an ordinary park. There's a lot of history behind it, the United Farm Workers movement, that's a big history movement in the US I'd say," Regino said. "A lot of us know that Cesar Chavez is behind that, but it's time for us to really tell our stories that are kind of hidden.

The group helps clean up the park four times a year. You can learn more about the group and their volunteer efforts at https://www.bnkfilamschoolsj.com/.